The Role of AI in the Radio Industry: An Evolutionary Tool, Not an Extinction Event

Artificial intelligence (AI) has made its debut in the radio industry, sparking both skepticism and curiosity among radio professionals. Live 95.5 in Oregon became the first radio station in the country to employ an AI DJ for an entire shift, using the voice of a human host, Ashley Elzinga, with her consent. However, many radio professionals express concerns about the potential negative impact of AI on their industry.

Some fear that AI will lead to job loss and replace human DJs. Shawn Tempesta, a host in Las Vegas, voices his concerns about AI as a potential “mass extinction event” for jobs in radio. Jessica Bonilla from Orlando also acknowledges the possibility of companies seeking cheaper and faster alternatives, leading to job displacement.

Identity theft of voices is another pressing concern among radio professionals. Cory Dylan from San Diego highlights the need for contracts that protect the unique voices of radio personalities. Despite reassurances from broadcasters, doubts linger about AI’s future implementation.

Nevertheless, not all radio creatives view AI as a threat. Toby Knapp from Washington, D.C., believes that change is the only constant in the industry, and technology will continue to evolve. He harnesses the power of AI through programs like Chat GPT, finding it beneficial for creating more content and facilitating tasks such as interview preparation and news curation.

Dan Anstandig, CEO of Futuri, a tech company specializing in broadcast-focused software, emphasizes the potential of AI during a time of industry layoffs and cutbacks. Futuri’s RadioGPT, fueled by the GPT-4 large language model, enables the creation of AI DJs and assists with writing scripts and discovering stories.

The question of compensation for radio talent arises when their digitally altered voices are used in other markets. While broadcasters and agents currently negotiate the terms, the impact of AI voices on the industry remains uncertain.

In the midst of these concerns, Fred Jacobs, a radio consultant, compares the role of AI in radio to Charles Darwin’s theory of survival of the fittest. AI can enhance the job of talented radio personalities, making their tasks easier and more efficient.

As the radio industry navigates the integration of AI, it remains crucial to preserve the essence of radio’s charm — the connection between hosts and listeners. Maintaining the unique bond built through companionship and sharing personal stories will be vital for the longevity of radio as an irreplaceable medium.

Sources:

– ABC News: ‘AI Ashley’ debuts as first-ever AI DJ on radio station

– ABC News: Radio professionals express concerns over AI’s presence in the industry