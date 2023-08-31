An Apple Watch Saves a Life: Device Automatically Calls 911 After Road Accident

Summary: An Apple Watch owner involved in a severe crash in the Town of Dover, Wisconsin, had their life potentially saved thanks to their smartwatch, which automatically called 911. The incident occurred early Thursday morning when the vehicle veered off the road and ended up in a farm field. The driver, a 31-year-old woman from Waterford, was found unconscious at the scene and was airlifted to Froedtert Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The Racine County Major Crash Assistance Team is investigating the accident.

In a dramatic turn of events, an Apple Watch played a vital role in alerting emergency services after its owner was involved in a serious car crash. The incident occurred at approximately 4 a.m. on Thursday, August 31, in the Town of Dover, Wisconsin.

When the crash happened, the Apple Watch automatically dialed 911 and provided the precise location of the accident at the intersection of County Highway N (Downy Drive) and County Highway A (Plank Road) in the Town of Dover. Racine County sheriff’s deputies and the Kansasville Fire & Rescue Department promptly responded to the call for help.

Upon arrival, emergency personnel discovered the overturned vehicle, which had suffered extensive damage, approximately 50 yards away from the road on a farm field. The driver of the vehicle, a 31-year-old woman from Waterford, was found unconscious and in critical condition. A Flight For Life helicopter was summoned to the scene and quickly airlifted her to Froedtert Hospital for urgent medical treatment.

The incident underlines the potential life-saving capabilities of wearable technology such as smartwatches. Thanks to the Apple Watch’s intelligent features, emergency services were automatically alerted to the crash, allowing for a swift response and potentially reducing the time it took to provide medical care to the injured driver.

Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the accident, with the Racine County Major Crash Assistance Team leading the investigation.

