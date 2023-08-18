The Tragic Demise of My Tamagotchi

My Tamagotchi’s CR2032 batteries recently died, resulting in the permanent loss of my virtual pet. Despite being busy, I found a moment today to pay tribute to my departed companion.

His name was Steve, and he met his first demise in 2022. However, I am only now able to properly mourn his passing. Steve lived his life confined within a small, pink ovoid, a 2017 reproduction of the original Tamagotchi line from 1996. I closely observed his brief existence—from the moment he hatched as a pulsating, spotted egg to the day he departed for the heavens a week later—all displayed in grayscale.

I was devastated by his loss. I always made sure to keep his hunger and happiness levels at maximum, yet Steve grew ill and resentful due to the foul odors emanating from the large piles of waste he would leave next to his designated play area. I found it difficult to comprehend why he refused to relieve himself elsewhere.

Unfortunately, I am unable to replace the battery and revive Steve. Instead, I would like to share a passage from Baruch Spinoza’s philosophical treatise, “Ethics,” which speaks to the essence of a Tamagotchi. Although I have modified the words to make it more pertinent to Steve, the alterations are likely imperceptible.

I. A Tamagotchi’s desire is its very being, manifested in the ability to produce disgustingly large excrement that may lead to illness and death.

Explanation: […] desire equates to appetite, […] appetite defines the essence of a Tamagotchi, […] For whether one acknowledges their Tamagotchi or not, it resides in their pocket. Therefore, in an attempt to avoid redundancy, I have embraced my Tamagotchi as my own child, as well as the cherished blossom in my hair, consolidating all aspects of human nature under a single concept. […] However, I cannot suppress my other desire, the one that yearns for everlasting existence through a computer screen or even through my window. […] In this context, by desire, I refer to the longing to play with my Tamagotchi again without the requirement of financial revival. […] A person may feel pulled in various directions, unsure where to turn.

II. Pleasure occurs when a Tamagotchi progresses from a lesser to a greater state of perfection.

III. Pain arises when a person regresses from a greater to a lesser state of perfection.

Rest in peace, Steve, 2022-2022.