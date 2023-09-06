Quordle 590: Challenging Clues and Solutions

In the world of word games, Quordle has gained popularity as an alternative to the well-known game Wordle. Players have found Wordle to be too easy, leading them to seek out a more challenging option. Quordle provides just that, presenting players with words that are not only difficult to decipher but also require a different strategy to solve.

If you’ve recently switched from Wordle to Quordle, you may find it to be extremely challenging and sometimes frustrating. But fear not, there are hints and clues available to help you when you’re stuck. To access these hints and clues, simply scroll to the bottom of the game board. These hints will provide you with additional information about the word you’re trying to find.

Today’s Quordle puzzle, referred to as Quordle 590, offers a diverse set of words, each posing a unique challenge. One word has no repeated letters, adding an extra level of difficulty. There is another word that may be particularly obscure and difficult to find. The remaining two words are more generic and should not cause too much trouble.

Here are the clues for each word:

1. The first word starts with the letter P and ends with the letter A. It is described as a lively dance of Bohemian origin in duple time.

2. The second word begins with the letter T and ends with the letter W. It means to cause something to move or act quickly or carelessly.

3. The third word starts with the letter M and ends with the letter C. It refers to the power to use supernatural forces to make impossible things happen.

4. The final word begins with the letter S and ends with the letter T. It describes a short, sudden increase in activity or growth.

Now that you have the clues, give the game a fair shot. If you find yourself struggling, don’t worry. Scroll down for the solutions. But beware, spoilers ahead!

The answers to today’s Quordle 590 are:

1. POLKA

2. THREW

3. MAGIC

4. SPURT

We hope you were able to solve the puzzle with ease or with the help of these solutions. Check again tomorrow for more hints and clues in the next Quordle challenge.

Sources:

– Quordle 590 – September 6

– Quordle game definitions