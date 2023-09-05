Quordle 589: Solve Today’s Puzzle with These Helpful Hints and Clues

Today’s Quordle puzzle may not be as difficult as previous ones, but that doesn’t mean it’s an easy solve. To avoid wasting attempts and potentially losing the game, it’s important to approach it strategically. Here are some helpful hints and clues to assist you.

Firstly, it’s worth noting that there are two repeated letters in today’s puzzle, which is quite rare. Additionally, all the words are fairly common and familiar. While there are some uncommon letters, the letter arrangement follows a standard pattern. By employing a standard letter elimination strategy, you should be able to solve the puzzle without much trouble.

Now, let’s delve into the clues for today’s Quordle:

1. The words in today’s puzzle begin with the letters D, C, M, and T.

2. The words end with the letters Y, Y, Y, and S.

3. The clue for the first word is that it means “in an amusing but not obvious way.”

4. The clue for the second word is that it describes something “having many curves.”

5. The clue for the third word is that it means “overgrown with or abounding in moss.”

6. The clue for the fourth word is that it refers to “a circular tube that is hollow inside.”

With these clues in mind, take some time to think and analyze the puzzle. By using logical deduction, you’ll find yourself closer to the answers.

And now, without further ado, let’s reveal the answers for today’s Quordle puzzle:

1. DRYLY

2. CURVY

3. MOSSY

4. TORUS

We hope you were able to solve this tricky puzzle with ease. If you need further hints and clues, be sure to return tomorrow for the next Quordle challenge.

Sources:

– No specific sources used