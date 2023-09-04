Quordle 588: Hints and Clues for September 4

Are you ready for today’s Quordle challenge? Well, get ready to put your vocabulary skills to the test because today’s words are no easy feat. To make matters worse, they are not commonly used in everyday conversations. But don’t worry, we’ve got you covered with some helpful hints and clues.

First of all, only one of the words contains repeated letters, so be prepared for a challenge. If you find yourself stuck, it might be helpful to focus on identifying the letters first and then figuring out their arrangement.

Here are the hints for today’s words:

The first word is a type of water transport. The second word means to show triumphant elation or jubilation. The third word means to apply or bring to bear. The fourth word means to make or become less tense or anxious.

Now that you have these hints, solving the puzzle should be a bit easier. But if you’re still struggling, don’t worry. We’ve got the answers for you.

Quordle 588: Answer for September 4

Drumroll, please! The four words for today’s Quordle are:

FERRY EXULT EXERT RELAX

We hope you were able to solve the puzzle with ease. But don’t rest on your laurels just yet, there will be more challenges coming your way. Make sure to check back tomorrow for new hints and clues.

Definitions:

– Quordle: A word puzzle game in which players have to guess words using hints and clues.

– Vocabulary: The set of words used in a particular language or by a particular person or group of people.

– Triumphant: Feeling or expressing joy or satisfaction because of a victory or success.

– Elation: Great happiness or exhilaration.

– Jubilation: A feeling of great happiness and triumph.

– Apply: To put to use or effect; make use of.

– Bear: To carry; to transport.

– Tense: In a state of mental or nervous strain or excitement.

Sources:

– N/A