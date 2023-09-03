New Quordle Puzzle: September 3

Today’s Quordle puzzle is a bit challenging, but not too difficult to solve. The four words provided may not be easy, but they are definitely solvable with the right approach. If you feel confident in your skills, go ahead and give it a try. However, if you don’t want to risk breaking your winning streak, we have some hints and clues for you:

Hints:

Two of the words have repeated letters.

Each word contains an uncommon letter and has a unique arrangement pattern.

Try using the classic letter elimination strategy to narrow down the possibilities.

Clues:

The first word starts with an ‘S’ and ends with a ‘P’. It means to bend forward with the head and shoulders slouching. The second word starts with a ‘C’ and ends with a ‘K’. It refers to a criminal or a dishonest person. The third word starts with an ‘R’ and ends with a ‘E’. It is a type of show that includes songs, dances, jokes, and short plays. The fourth word starts with an ‘M’ and ends with a ‘Y’. It describes a strong, warm, and sweet smell.

With these hints and clues, you should be able to solve the puzzle by using deduction and your cognitive abilities. If you’re still unsure, don’t worry. We have the answers for you:

Answers:

The four words in today’s Quordle are:

SLUMP CROOK REVUE MUSKY

We hope you were able to solve the puzzle successfully. Be sure to come back tomorrow for more Quordle hints and clues.

Sources:

– The Quordle Puzzle – September 3