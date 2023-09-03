CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Technology

New Quordle Puzzle: September 3

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 3, 2023
New Quordle Puzzle: September 3

Today’s Quordle puzzle is a bit challenging, but not too difficult to solve. The four words provided may not be easy, but they are definitely solvable with the right approach. If you feel confident in your skills, go ahead and give it a try. However, if you don’t want to risk breaking your winning streak, we have some hints and clues for you:

Hints:

  • Two of the words have repeated letters.
  • Each word contains an uncommon letter and has a unique arrangement pattern.
  • Try using the classic letter elimination strategy to narrow down the possibilities.

Clues:

  1. The first word starts with an ‘S’ and ends with a ‘P’. It means to bend forward with the head and shoulders slouching.
  2. The second word starts with a ‘C’ and ends with a ‘K’. It refers to a criminal or a dishonest person.
  3. The third word starts with an ‘R’ and ends with a ‘E’. It is a type of show that includes songs, dances, jokes, and short plays.
  4. The fourth word starts with an ‘M’ and ends with a ‘Y’. It describes a strong, warm, and sweet smell.

With these hints and clues, you should be able to solve the puzzle by using deduction and your cognitive abilities. If you’re still unsure, don’t worry. We have the answers for you:

Answers:

The four words in today’s Quordle are:

  1. SLUMP
  2. CROOK
  3. REVUE
  4. MUSKY

We hope you were able to solve the puzzle successfully. Be sure to come back tomorrow for more Quordle hints and clues.

Sources:
– The Quordle Puzzle – September 3

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

Technology

New Packaging for Nintendo’s Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Amiibo Series

Sep 3, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Technology

Final Fantasy XVI Teases PC Port and DLC at PAX West 2023

Sep 3, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Technology

New Color Options for the Pixel Buds Pro: Tipster Reveals Rumored Colors

Sep 3, 2023 Gabriel Botha

You missed

News

Revolutionizing Internet Technology: The Role of AI and Semiconductors in High-Performance Computing

Sep 3, 2023 0 Comments
Technology

New Packaging for Nintendo’s Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Amiibo Series

Sep 3, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
News

Touch and Display Driver Integration (TDDI) IC: A Game Changer for Next-Generation Devices

Sep 3, 2023 0 Comments
Science

The Timeless Impact of Luther Vandross and Samara Joy’s Timeless Music

Sep 3, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments