Quordle 586: A Challenging Puzzle with Unique Tricks

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 2, 2023
Today’s Quordle puzzle, like the previous days, is straightforward but not necessarily easy. This mixed bag puzzle may pose a challenge for those unfamiliar with this type of game, as solving it requires figuring out four different operations simultaneously. If you find yourself stuck, don’t worry. Here are some hints and clues to help you find your way.

Two of the four words in today’s puzzle have repeated letters, while two others contain uncommon letters. Although there are no words with unusual letter arrangements, one of them may appear a little unfamiliar. The key to solving these problems lies in employing the letter elimination strategy to identify the unique letters quickly. Once you’ve done that, it becomes a matter of logic to figure out the words.

Here are the clues for today’s Quordle puzzle:

1. The words begin with the letters R, F, B, and S.
2. The words end with the letters E, T, O, and F.
3. Word 1 clue: A theatrical performance consisting of songs, dances, and jokes about recent events.
4. Word 2 clue: To argue with or use force against another person or a group of people.
5. Word 3 clue: A game in which numbered balls are drawn at random, and players cover the corresponding numbers on their cards.
6. Word 4 clue: A small line added to a printed letter in certain typefaces.

Use these clues wisely to solve the puzzle. And if you’re still uncertain, continue reading for the solutions.

Spoiler Alert: The solution to today’s Quordle is as follows:

1. REVUE (a theatrical performance consisting of songs, dances, and jokes about recent events)
2. FIGHT (to argue with or use force against another person or a group of people)
3. BINGO (a game in which numbered balls are drawn at random, and players cover the corresponding numbers on their cards)
4. SERIF (a small line added to a printed letter in certain typefaces)

We hope you were able to solve today’s Quordle puzzle. Check back tomorrow for more hints and clues.

