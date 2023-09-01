CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Today’s Quordle Challenge: Crack the Puzzle for September 1

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 1, 2023
Summary:

In today’s Quordle challenge, you have the opportunity to solve a moderate puzzle by using your word power and concentration. Avoid random guessing and instead focus on figuring out the letters used to form the words. Once you have the letters, rearrange them to uncover the answers. We have provided hints and clues to assist you in your quest.

The words for today’s challenge begin with the letters R, F, B, and S and end with the letters E, T, O, and F. Here’s a breakdown of the clues:

  1. Word 1 clue – a theatrical performance consisting of songs, dances, and jokes about recent events
  2. Word 2 clue – to argue with or use force against another person or a group of people
  3. Word 3 clue – a game in which numbered balls are drawn at random and players cover the corresponding numbers on their cards
  4. Word 4 clue – a small line that is added to a printed letter in certain typefaces

Now that you have the clues, you can try to solve the puzzle yourself or check the answers if you want to. The answers for today’s Quordle challenge are:

  1. REVUE
  2. FIGHT
  3. BINGO
  4. SERIF

Whether you solved the puzzle or checked the answers, we hope you had fun participating in today’s Quordle challenge!

