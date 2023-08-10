Students Are Using AI to Study, But What About Non-Students?

Quizlet, an educational platform, has recently introduced some new AI-powered features aimed at personalizing studying for students. These features include Memory Score, Quick Summary, Brain Beats, and Q Chat. Prior to the introduction of generative AI, users had to manually add questions to flashcards and quizzes. Quizlet Plus users have unlimited access to these new features for a subscription fee.

As a reporter who reads a lot of articles and research papers, I wondered if Quizlet could make my job easier by helping me understand and remember the material I encounter. Unfortunately, when I tried using Quizlet’s Magic Notes feature, it didn’t go well for me. Magic Notes allows users to upload or copy-paste text and then generates a bullet-point summary, sample essay questions, flashcards, and practice tests. Even with a story that I frequently read from The Verge, I struggled to answer questions correctly on the practice test.

Quizlet does acknowledge that their AI technology is not foolproof and may occasionally provide incorrect or problematic answers. They recommend that users continue to guide and teach their children while using the features. Quizlet developed its AI features using various generative models, including GPT-3.5.

Generative AI and tools like ChatGPT have become more widespread, with education-focused platforms like Quizlet exploring their use for students. Other startups in the field, such as Pinwheel, have also introduced generative AI for educational purposes. The AI in education market is projected to grow to a $25 billion industry by 2030.

While Quizlet’s Magic Notes feature did fairly well in summarizing news articles, it may not be the most effective method for studying complex topics. News articles often assume prior knowledge and may not define everything in detail. When I tried using Magic Notes with Shakespeare’s Sonnet 116, the results were better, but some questions still struggled with ambiguity and interpretation.

Overall, Quizlet’s AI-powered features are designed to help students gain a quick grasp of the material before lectures. While useful for students, these features may have limitations when used by non-students for studying topics that require more in-depth analysis and interpretation.