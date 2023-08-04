Nintendo Switch Online Adds New Legends of Zelda Profile Picture Icons

The latest update to Nintendo Switch Online has introduced a second batch of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom profile picture icons. This time, there are five waves of icons featuring various characters from the Zelda universe. The first wave is currently available until August 10th and includes multiple Zelda icons as well as the popular researcher, Purah.

In addition to Purah, players can collect icons depicting Robbie, Josha, Impa, Paya, Tauro, Link, and a young Purah. Various backgrounds and borders are also available to customize your profile picture. One of the most sought-after icons is the Lookout Landing leader, who gained attention in Tears of the Kingdom due to their drastic transformation.

Upcoming waves of icons promise to be equally appealing. Wave 4 will feature the iconic villain Ganondorf, sure to be a popular choice among fans. However, this wave will not be available until the end of the month.

If you’re interested in obtaining the Purah icon from the current wave, don’t delay, as it will only be available for a week. After August 10th, a new set of Tears of the Kingdom icons will replace the current ones.

Let us know in the comments if you enjoy using your Platinum Points on Nintendo Switch Online icons and what you think of the latest wave of Legends of Zelda icons.