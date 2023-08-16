CityLife

Chrome Update Moves Download Notifications to Top of Address Bar

Gabriel Botha

Aug 16, 2023
A recent update to Google Chrome has relocated download notifications from the bottom of the window to the top of the address bar. While this new feature may be appreciated by some users for its convenience and organization, others may find it inconvenient and disconcerting, especially if they are accustomed to accessing download links at the bottom of the Chrome screen.

If you prefer the previous layout and want to revert back to having the download bar at the bottom of your window, there is a fix that has been shared on the Google Chrome Help site. However, it is important to note that this fix is considered experimental, and Google may remove it in the future.

To implement the fix, follow these steps:
1. Type or copy and paste “chrome://flags/#download-bubble” into your Chrome address field.
2. In the drop-down menu that appears, locate and select “Disabled” for the “Enable download bubble” option.
3. Click on the “Relaunch” button that is now at the bottom of the screen.

Once Chrome relaunches, the downloads icon at the top right will be removed, and the download bar will reappear at the bottom of your window, restoring the previous layout.

It is worth mentioning that this fix is not guaranteed to be a permanent solution, as Google may make further changes to the download notifications in future updates.

By Gabriel Botha

