Quick Crop Feature in iOS 17: A Handy Upgrade for iPhone Users

iOS 17, the latest software update, offers not only attention-grabbing new features but also several small yet useful upgrades. One of these upgrades is the quick crop feature in the iPhone Photos app.

While iOS 17 introduces flashier features like the StandBy smart display mode, stickers in Messages, and Contact Posters, the functional upgrades like auto-deleting iPhone verification codes and the quick crop feature are welcomed changes that will benefit everyday users.

To use the quick crop feature in the iPhone Photos app:

1. Open the Photos app on an iPhone running iOS 17.

2. Find the photo you want to crop and view it.

3. Perform a two-finger expand gesture on the photo.

4. Tap the Crop button located in the top right corner.

5. If you are satisfied with the crop (including the new aspect ratio), tap Done. Otherwise, you can further edit your crop.

When using the quick crop feature in iOS 17, after zooming in on a photo, the Crop button will appear in the top right corner for about four seconds, and then disappear. It’s important to note that if you choose to crop after zooming in, the aspect ratio will remain the same as what is on the screen. To preserve the original aspect ratio, you need to adjust the frame of the crop before tapping the Done button.

The quick crop feature in the iPhone Photos app is a handy addition for users who frequently edit and enhance their photos. It allows for quick and easy cropping directly within the app, saving time and avoiding the need for third-party editing tools.

