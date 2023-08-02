Meta Connect Event to Feature Keynote from CEO Mark Zuckerberg

Meta has confirmed that its upcoming Connect event will feature a keynote from CEO Mark Zuckerberg on September 27. The two-day event, taking place on September 27-28, will provide a “limited” in-person experience at Meta headquarters in Menlo Park, California, while also offering live-streamed sessions for free on various social channels.

Zuckerberg will deliver the keynote on the first day of the event, along with a developer state of the union. On the second day, attendees can expect developer sessions and product sneak peeks. It’s important to note that the “attend” button on the Meta Connect website is for virtual updates and not for physical attendance.

During the event, Meta plans to provide an in-depth look at new products, particularly the highly anticipated Quest 3. This VR headset boasts significant improvements, including pancake lenses that make the visor 40% thinner, a GPU that is more than twice as powerful, and dual color cameras with a depth sensor for mixed reality experiences. Meta has also introduced the new Touch Plus controllers, which do not require rings or onboard cameras for tracking. The Quest 3 will be available this fall starting at $500.

Connect has been a platform for Zuckerberg to share updates on Meta’s VR developments since its inception in 2018. With his upcoming keynote, it appears that this trend will continue in 2023.

Stay tuned for the latest updates from Meta Connect, as we share details on new games and features that will be coming to Meta’s VR and AR platforms.