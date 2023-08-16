Quantum Error Set to Launch on PlayStation 5 in November

Quantum Error, the highly anticipated shooter game developed by TeamKill Media, is set to launch on PlayStation 5 on November 3. The developer has also announced that versions for Xbox Series and PC are currently in progress without an official release date.

The game is set in a future where the United Nations of America has integrated AI into everyday life. Monad, the most powerful tech company in the world, has created ARGUS, an Advanced Retinal Global Unity System that activates and operates the mandatory AI for all people on Earth. This division between necessary and unnecessary individuals based on their professions leads to opposition and the formation of militant groups.

In the year 2109, when the Monad Quantum Research Facility is attacked by an unknown entity, a distress call is sent out for aid from the Garboa Fire Department in San Francisco. The player assumes the role of Capt. Jacob Thomas, sent to rescue lives from the burning complex. However, the mission descends into a nightmarish cosmic journey that takes the player to other worlds, where they must fight for survival.

Quantum Error offers a cinematic story-driven experience in both first-person and third-person shooter perspectives. Players will explore the high-tech Monad facility and beyond, encountering enemies and bosses as they unravel the mysteries of the Quantum Age. The game promises a rollercoaster of cosmic horror as the player delves deeper into the unknown.

The game utilizes the power of Unreal Engine 5 to deliver impressive visuals, with lifelike shadows, reflections, and lighting in dark environments. Features like Global Illumination and Nanite technology enhance the overall visual experience. On the PlayStation 5, players can expect haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, and the use of the controller microphone to enhance immersion.

With its unique blend of sci-fi, horror, and action, Quantum Error is shaping up to be a thrilling gaming experience for PlayStation 5 players. Stay tuned for more updates on the release of the Xbox Series and PC versions of the game.