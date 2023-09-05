Qualcomm Expands into Generative AI and Partners with Amazon Web Services

Qualcomm, known for its smartphone technology and wireless connectivity, is now making moves to establish itself as a major player in the field of artificial intelligence (AI). The company has recently announced new in-vehicle generative AI capabilities, expansion into the two-wheeler market, and a partnership with Amazon Web Services, a leading provider of cloud computing services.

Most large language models currently rely on vast amounts of data stored on the cloud to generate text and images. However, Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon believes that there will be a growing demand for generative AI capabilities that can operate offline, offering improved performance and cost-efficiency. Amon explained in a recent interview with CNBC, “I think we have a very unique capability to run those models locally and not only improve performance, but you significantly improve cost.”

This push into AI comes at a time when Apple, one of Qualcomm’s biggest customers, is rumored to be developing its own silicon, which could potentially impact Qualcomm’s modem business. Despite this, Qualcomm remains a dominant provider of modems in Android phones.

Qualcomm has a long history of innovation in the smartphone industry. The company played a pivotal role in the development of CDMA (Code Division Multiple Access), a technology that became the foundation for 3G, 4G, and 5G networks. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon processors, which power and connect various devices including phones, PCs, and cars, have become synonymous with high-performance mobile computing.

Aside from its hardware products, Qualcomm generates revenue through the licensing of its intellectual property, which consists of over 140,000 patents. This licensing business has been a source of controversy, with Qualcomm facing lawsuits and criticism over its patent licensing practices. However, in 2020, an appeals court overturned a previous antitrust verdict, ruling in Qualcomm’s favor.

By expanding into the AI space and forging partnerships with cloud computing leaders like Amazon Web Services, Qualcomm aims to establish itself as a key player in the growing field of generative AI. The company’s capability to run AI models locally, without reliance on cloud resources, could offer significant advantages in terms of performance and cost-efficiency.

