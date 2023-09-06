Can Artificial Intelligence Boost the Smartphone Market?

In an interview with CNBC, Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon expressed his belief that artificial intelligence (AI) presents a significant opportunity for the smartphone market. Amon mentioned that the Snapdragon Summit in October could lead to major developments in mobile technology, potentially creating a new upgrade cycle for phones. Despite a decline in smartphone sales this year, Amon is confident that AI will play a crucial role in turning things around.

According to market research firm IDC, global smartphone sales fell 11.3% year-over-year in 2017, reaching its lowest level since 2013. Moreover, a report by Gartner predicts declining demand for devices by 2023. However, a study by PYMNTS Intelligence reveals that consumers are keen on using AI-powered technology on their smartphones. Over half of the respondents expressed a willingness to use voice technology during emergencies.

PYMNTS suggests that the hesitancy to adopt voice-powered technology in non-emergency situations may be due to past experiences. Initially, consumers expected open-ended conversations with AI, but were limited to basic functionalities like playing music or providing weather updates. Today, AI-powered voice technology has evolved, making interactions more intelligent, personalized, and engaging.

Qualcomm is collaborating with Meta to introduce AI implementations on smartphones and PCs. This partnership will leverage Qualcomm’s Snapdragon platforms to enable developers to utilize AI capabilities for applications and move them on-device. The implementations are scheduled to be launched next year.

In conclusion, AI has the potential to revitalize the smartphone market by offering new use cases and enhancing user experiences. As smartphones continue to evolve, incorporating AI technology can help drive consumer demand and lead to a new wave of smartphone upgrades.

