Qualcomm Aims to Boost Automotive Revenue with Generative AI

Qualcomm, well-known for its chips and modems in Android phones, is looking to increase its presence in the automotive industry by leveraging the power of generative artificial intelligence (AI). The company recently showcased how its chips can be utilized to power assistants similar to OpenAI’s ChatGPT within cars, eliminating the need for a phone.

While Qualcomm’s automotive revenue currently accounts for only 3% of its overall sales, it hopes to convince automakers to incorporate its Snapdragon Digital Chassis, a package that includes hardware chips, sensors, and software, into their vehicles. These chips could enable the development of smart assistants that assist drivers in tasks such as navigating cities and making reservations.

The company anticipates that its chips will be used in future cars over the next few years, projecting more than $9 billion in sales by 2031. Qualcomm earns between $200 and $3,000 per car using its chips, as well as $5 per car through licensing fees for 5G connectivity.

Qualcomm faces stiff competition in the car chip business, with rivals like Intel, Nvidia, and traditional auto suppliers vying for a share of the market. However, Qualcomm’s recent demonstration of potential applications for its chips using generative AI and large language models showcases its commitment to innovation.

For example, Qualcomm showcased how a car assistant could find recipes and create shopping lists, as well as generate AI-based birthday cards. All of these demonstrations were running on the car’s computer, highlighting the potential for cars to become more like personal computers. Qualcomm aims to position itself as an AI company, emphasizing its low-power smartphone GPUs and AI accelerators.

One of Qualcomm’s goals is to create a smart user guide using its language models, trained on dense user manuals that come with cars. Driver monitoring using machine learning to detect distractions or drowsiness is another frontier the company is exploring.

The potential for over-the-air software upgrades with new self-driving capabilities is another area of interest for Qualcomm. This could serve as a new revenue stream for automakers, offering customers the ability to upgrade their vehicles with additional features on the go.

With its focus on generative AI and language models, Qualcomm aims to establish itself as a leading player in the automotive industry, transforming cars into intelligent computing platforms.

