Quake II Remaster: A Blast from the Past Returns

The classic first-person shooter Quake II, developed by id Software, has made a comeback in a new remastered version that is now available on all major platforms. Players on Xbox Series X/S and PC have the added option of inviting up to seven friends to join them for some multiplayer action on a big screen.

QuakeCon, an annual event sponsored by id Software, kicked off on August 10th with LAN parties, games, press conferences, and more. To mark the occasion, id Software and Bethesda announced the release of the highly anticipated Quake II remaster.

Originally released in 1997, Quake II was the sequel to the immensely popular game Quake, which was one of the pioneering fully 3D first-person shooters. The sequel took the action to space and introduced the Strogg, a race of deadly aliens that would reappear in later Quake games.

While Quake II is often overshadowed by its multiplayer-focused successor Quake III Arena, it still holds its own as a fun game that pushed the boundaries of graphics, especially with its support for early 3D graphics cards. Now, this classic game has been remastered and made available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, and PC.

One standout feature of the Xbox version, available through Game Pass, is its support for eight-player splitscreen. While not entirely unprecedented, it is still a rarity to find a game that allows so many players to participate on a single screen. Furthermore, it is always a pleasant surprise to see a PC game offering splitscreen support.

The Quake II remaster also includes a host of other features. It contains the original Quake II game, the N64 version, all the original expansions and multiplayer maps, and a new campaign developed by MachineGames, the studio behind the recent Wolfenstein titles. The remaster also supports crossplay PvP with up to 16 players, online co-op, gyro control on Switch and PlayStation consoles, widescreen displays, and even includes restored cut content and unreleased maps.

For those without Game Pass, the Quake II remaster can be purchased for $10 on various platforms. Additionally, if you are interested in the original Quake, it also received a similar remastered version in 2021. Be sure to check out our helpful tips for that game as well!