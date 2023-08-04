QuakeCon Returns with Rumored Quake II Remastered Release

QuakeCon, the popular gaming event, is set to make a comeback as an in-person gathering on August 10th. In anticipation of this occasion, there are rumors circulating that id Software will unveil a remastered version of Quake II during the event. While details about the upgrade are still scarce, if the rumors are true, the classic sequel will be available on various platforms including PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch. Furthermore, the game will be accessible through Microsoft’s Game Pass upon launch.

To get an idea of what to expect, one can look at the enhanced version of Quake released in 2021. This remaster featured support for high-resolution widescreen displays up to 4K, improved character models, and upgraded visual effects such as dynamic lighting, depth of field, and antialiasing. Additionally, it included all official expansions and introduced a new campaign developed by MachineGames, the studio behind Wolfenstein: The New Order.

It is important to note that this rumored remastered version of Quake II is distinct from Quake II RTX, which was released in 2019. Quake II RTX was specifically designed to showcase NVIDIA’s advanced GPUs by incorporating ray-traced lighting and enhanced textures, rather than introducing new content or hardware-agnostic visual improvements.

Originally released in 1997, Quake II represented significant advancements in technology and gameplay compared to its predecessor. It introduced a semi-open world, objective-based gameplay, and visual upgrades such as colored lighting. While the initial release primarily focused on single-player mode, it quickly gained popularity in multiplayer thanks to updates and third-party enhancements like ThreeWave’s Capture the Flag.

The possibility of a Quake II Remastered release comes as no surprise, considering that the game went through the game rating authority in South Korea in June. Documents regarding North American (ESRB) and European (PEGI) ratings have also been spotted by reliable sources. With id Software, Bethesda, and Microsoft all having a vested interest in producing Quake remasters, it comes as no surprise that they are committed to keeping the first-person shooter in the spotlight and making it playable on modern platforms without relying on unofficial modifications and ports.