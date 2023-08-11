Bethesda Releases Remastered Version of Quake II

Timed with the start of QuakeCon, Bethesda has announced and released the long-awaited remastered version of the original “Quake II.” The remastered version is available today for $9.99 on PC, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation.

The remastered version of “Quake II” includes various modern features such as cloud saves, accessibility options, 4K resolution, widescreen support, visual enhancements, and split-screen local and online co-op/multiplayer. Developer id Software has remained faithful to the 1997 original while adding these modern elements.

In addition to these features, the remaster also includes restored content that was previously left on the cutting room floor. The original soundtrack by Sonic Mayhem is also included in the remastered version. The release of the remastered version also includes the two original mission packs, “Ground Zero” and “The Reckoning,” bringing the total number of campaign levels to 33 and deathmatch maps to 21.

But that’s not all. The remastered version also includes a free copy of “Quake 64,” a classic edition of the game. It also introduces an all-new expansion called “Call of the Machine,” developed by MachineGames. This expansion includes 28 campaign levels, a deathmatch level, and a new story.

It is worth noting that this remastered version of “Quake II” is separate from Nvidia’s 2019 ray-traced version of the game.

Overall, the release of the remastered version of “Quake II” brings a nostalgic experience with new enhancements and additional content for fans of the classic game.