Quake II Remastered Released for Modern Consoles

The classic 1997 first-person shooter, Quake II, has received a remastered version for modern consoles. Developed by id Software, the remaster titled Quake II is now available on PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox for $9.99. It coincided with the start of QuakeCon.

The remaster stays true to the original 1997 game but includes modern conveniences such as cloud saves, 4K Ultra HD resolution, and split-screen local and online co-op/multiplayer. Players who owned Quake II through Microsoft Store, Steam, or Good Old Games (GOG) will receive the new version as a free update.

Quake II comes bundled with both the original mission packs, “The Reckoning” and “Ground Zero.” These packs provide a total of 33 campaign levels and 21 deathmatch maps. Additionally, players will also receive a free copy of Quake 64 and a new Quake II expansion called “Call of the Machine” developed by MachineGames. The expansion adds 28 campaign levels, a deathmatch level, and a new story.

Bethesda, in their press release, stated, “Enjoy Quake II’s legendary gameplay, preserved and complete with the original soundtrack by Sonic Mayhem, now enhanced with widescreen support, restored content previously left on the cutting room floor, visual and performance upgrades to make every muzzle flash and gib-plosion pop on-screen and even new levels.”

This remastered version of Quake II is a multiplatform release, making it accessible on various current and last-gen systems, unlike the ray-traced version released in 2019 by Nvidia, which is only playable on specific PC hardware. With its affordable price and availability, Quake II Remastered aims to provide players with a nostalgic yet enhanced gaming experience.