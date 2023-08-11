Quake 2 Remastered Introduces Eight-Player Local Multiplayer

The latest release of Quake 2 Remastered brings some exciting surprises for gamers. One notable feature is the ability to support up to eight players in local multiplayer mode on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. While it remains to be seen how many players will actually take advantage of this, it has certainly captured the attention of many fans.

Several enthusiasts have taken to social media to showcase just how exhilarating the eight-person option looks in practice. One Xbox fan, Bede x, even shared a video clip of this feature, which is available for viewing on the official Xbox website. However, due to the increased number of players, a large display would be ideal to ensure optimal visibility.

For those who prefer the more traditional four-player local multiplayer experience, rest assured that this option is still available on all platforms, including Xbox One. Additionally, Quake 2 Remastered offers the exciting addition of crossplay, enabling 16-player matches online across all platforms. This means that players can join in the fun and compete against Quake 2 fans from different devices.

The reception to Quake 2 Remastered has been positive thus far. Gamers are encouraged to share their thoughts on the game in the comments section.