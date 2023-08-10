Quake 2 Remastered Edition Now Available on PlayStation Store

Quake 2, the classic shooter, is now available on the PlayStation Store. The remastered edition of the game is priced at $9.99 / £7.99 and can be played on both PS5 and PS4. This new version of Quake 2 comes with several enhancements that fans will appreciate.

One of the key features of the remastered edition is its fully functioning online modes, which also include crossplay. Players can now enjoy multiplayer matches with friends across different platforms. Additionally, the game offers motion control support, allowing players to use their controller’s motion sensors for more precise aiming.

The remastered edition also comes with a brand new expansion called ‘Call of the Machine’. This expansion includes 28 campaign levels and a multiplayer deathmatch map, providing players with a fresh Quake 2 experience. Moreover, the remastered edition includes Quake II 64, adding even more value to the package.

According to the official description, Quake 2 Remastered Edition features several improvements. Players can enjoy up to 4K resolution support, enhanced models, improved enemy animations and gore, restored AI behaviors, enhanced cinematics, dynamic and colored lighting, anti-aliasing, depth of field, and the original heavy rock soundtrack by Sonic Mayhem.

For those looking to play with friends, the remastered edition supports four-player split-screen on Sony’s platforms. This allows players to experience the game together in the same room.

Quake 2 Remastered Edition offers an authentic and enhanced version of the classic game. With its improved graphics, added features, and new expansion, it promises an exciting gaming experience for both longtime fans and newcomers alike.