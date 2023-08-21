Armored Core 6 PVP Preview Sparks Concern Among Fans

Armored Core 6’s PVP preview aired recently, revealing multiplayer footage of the game. However, some fans have expressed concerns about the gameplay showcased. Top-ranked Armored Core PVP player Oroboro, who attended the showcase, addressed these concerns in a video on his YouTube channel.

During the preview, the 1V1 mode featured a particular leg type that seemed to dominate the battles. Oroboro was defeated by YouTuber FightinCowboy, who used a tank tread build. This led to criticism from the game’s community, suggesting an imbalance in the game’s builds.

However, Oroboro explained that the showcased gameplay was limited to using only chapter 1 parts, which means it doesn’t accurately represent the full game. He stated that tanks are strong, but not as powerful as people might think. He emphasized that later unlocked parts will make it harder for tanks to close gaps.

Another concern raised by fans is the new hard lock-on feature in Armored Core 6. Oroboro clarified that it is only effective at close range and reduces accuracy at longer distances.

Oroboro argued that it is still too early to determine the meta of Armored Core 6 and urged players to give the game some time before making judgments. While tanks may have higher health and damage output, making them a strong choice in early PVP, most players may not engage in PVP until they have completed the campaign and unlocked more customization options.

Despite some initial concerns, Oroboro expressed his excitement for Armored Core 6’s PVP and believes it has massive potential.

