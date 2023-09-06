Starfield Review: The Impact of Restricted Access on Game Reviews

In the world of video game reviews, early access codes provided by publishers to reviewers are a common practice. However, in some cases, publishers choose to cherry-pick reviewers, either to manipulate the game’s initial scores or due to past negative experiences with certain media outlets. Bethesda, the publisher of the highly anticipated space exploration game Starfield, did not provide advance copies to The Guardian and other prominent publications, causing delayed reviews.

Controlling early reviews can affect a game’s Metacritic average during the crucial first week of release. This tactic was previously employed with Hogwarts Legacy, resulting in an initial wave of positive reviews followed by more measured takes after critics had a chance to delve deeper into the game. Reviewers who receive codes close to an embargo or release date may feel rushed, potentially skewing their overall experience.

Publishers may also withhold access from the press due to negative coverage or reporting in the past. This can influence media outlets’ ability to provide unbiased reviews and opinions, potentially making it more challenging for consumers to make informed purchasing decisions.

While the delayed access may be frustrating for reviewers, it ultimately impacts consumers who rely on reviews to determine whether a game is worth their investment. If coverage during release time is limited to paid influencers or reviewers handpicked by publishers, it becomes harder for consumers to make informed decisions about their purchases.

Starfield, despite the restricted access, has received mixed but generally positive reviews. Our reviewer, along with IGN and GameSpot, awarded the game a 7/10 rating. Personal impressions indicate that the game is reminiscent of No Man’s Sky, focusing on menus, mining, and navigation rather than compelling questlines or diverse planetary exploration. However, it’s worth noting that Bethesda’s games often evolve over time, giving players the opportunity to shape their own experiences and encounter unique storytelling moments.

Starfield aspires to create an open-ended adventure in space, expanding the player’s possibilities across the known universe. Critics, however, are divided on whether the game successfully captures this ambitious vision without diluting the overall experience. While some reviewers appreciate the rewards and immersive qualities of the game, others find the technical flaws and clunky mechanics detracting from their enjoyment.

In conclusion, restricted access to game reviews can impact both the media and consumers. Timely access to reviews allows consumers to make informed decisions, while media outlets rely on early access to provide thorough coverage. As the industry continues to evolve, balancing the interests of publishers, reviewers, and consumers will be key to maintaining transparency and ensuring a fair assessment of video games.

