Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Trailer Gets Soundtrack Featuring Pusha T

The latest trailer for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III has been released, with Pusha T’s song “Just So You Remember” chosen as the soundtrack. The trailer, released on August 9, teases a “worldwide reveal” set for August 17.

In the video game’s campaign, fans can expect the return of Vladimir Makarov, a primary antagonist in the 2007 game Call of Duty 4. Pusha T, known for his menacing, coke-laced rhymes, captioned the clip with “@callofduty My Joker smile, you know who the villain is Just so you remember who you dealin’ with.”

Call of Duty games have a history of featuring rappers. Nicki Minaj, 21 Savage, and Snoop Dogg have all appeared as operators in previous editions of the game. Minaj, in particular, made history as the first female operator in the Call of Duty series.

It remains to be seen if Pusha T will have a larger role in the game or if his song will simply be used for the trailer. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III is set to be released on November 10.

Snoop Dogg has been involved with the Call of Duty franchise since 2014 when he lent his voice to narrate characters in Call of Duty: Ghost. This marks his second appearance as a playable operator, with his first being in Modern Warfare II and Warzone.

With the anticipation building for the worldwide reveal of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III on August 17, fans are eagerly awaiting more information about the game and the involvement of Pusha T and other rappers in its immersive world.