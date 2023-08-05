Street Fighter 6 Tier List Revealed at Evo 2023

As the Evo 2023 weekend kicks off, Street Fighter 6 players from around the world have gathered to showcase their skills and compete for the title of the best player. One of the favorites in this tournament is FLY|Punk, who has put together his first tier list for SF6 in preparation for Evo.

Punk acknowledges that Blanka, a character commonly used by Bandits|MenaRD, has caused him some trouble in tournaments. However, he believes that Blanka is currently in the best state he has ever been in a mainline Street Fighter game. Punk ranks Blanka as A+ tier, highlighting that while he struggles in certain match-ups where he can’t effectively utilize his Blanka Ball, his overall tools are strong.

Unsurprisingly, Punk places his own main character, Cammy, in S tier. Despite her damage output not being as explosive as some other characters, Punk argues that Cammy does not lose many match-ups, apart from perhaps Blanka.

While many of his peers consider Luke to be top-tier, Punk disagrees and positions Luke in A+ tier. Although Luke possesses good damage and what Punk considers to be the best level 1 Super in the game, the professional player believes that Luke struggles in neutral and is prone to punish on whiffed moves.

Punk’s tier list puts Dhalsim and Manon at the bottom, with Lily ranked higher than them. However, Punk admits that he is unsure about the placements of Zangief and Rashid at this point and will provide further insights in the future.

