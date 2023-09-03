CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Technology

Introducing Pufferdle: The Wordle-like Game Based on Stardew Valley

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 3, 2023
Pufferdle is an exciting new game that combines the beloved elements of Wordle with the charming world of Stardew Valley. This free online game challenges players to guess a Stardew fish in six tries or less, adding a fun and addictive twist to the gameplay.

To play Pufferdle, simply visit the game’s website and read through the provided instructions to familiarize yourself with the gameplay. Once you’re ready, choose from one of three game modes: Daily, Random, or Fish tank.

In the Daily mode, a single Stardew Valley fish is chosen each day, and players must reveal it using a Wordle-like guessing format. The Random mode allows players to fish endlessly without any limitations. And in the Fish tank mode, you can train to become a fishing pro.

Your first task in Pufferdle is to catch a fish. If you aren’t successful, don’t worry, you can still progress in the game. On the left side of the screen, you’ll find a list of all the game’s fish, and by hovering over them, you can see their information.

After selecting a fish and submitting your guess, the game will reveal whether you guessed the season, weather, location, time, and the fish itself correctly or not. The game also features an inventory bar at the top, with useful pop-up windows for instructions, statistics, settings, and a home link.

Are you a fan of both Stardew Valley and Wordle? Then Pufferdle is the perfect game for you. Test your knowledge of Stardew Valley fish traits and see if you can guess today’s fish in Pufferdle. Give it a try and let us know what you think in the comments below.

