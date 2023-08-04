How Large-Scale Events Increase Cybersecurity Risks

With the increasing number of people working remotely and attending large-scale events like concerts and sporting events, it’s important to take precautions to protect your data in public spaces. Microsoft recently released new data that highlights the cybersecurity risks posed by such events and provides tips for individuals and companies to protect their data.

Large-scale events are particularly vulnerable to cybersecurity threats due to the influx of people, vendors, and partners accessing online information simultaneously. Hackers can take advantage of this environment to carry out attacks. For example, they may set up Wi-Fi networks that appear safe but are actually designed to lure people in and steal their data.

QR codes, commonly found in posters or flyers at events, can also pose a threat. Cybercriminals may alter these codes to direct individuals to malicious sites, compromising their data.

To keep your data safe at events, Microsoft’s corporate vice president of security, compliance, identity, and privacy, Vasu Jakkal, offers the following tips:

1) Update your phone and other mobile devices with the latest security software.

2) Exercise caution when connecting to Wi-Fi networks and disable automatic connections on your mobile devices.

3) Only connect to the Wi-Fi network provided by the venue to avoid falling into hackers’ traps.

4) Avoid accessing sensitive information, such as your bank account, while connected to public Wi-Fi networks.

It can be difficult to know if you’ve been hacked, but there are signs to watch out for. These include apps opening without your prompt, general system slowness, unfamiliar transactions in your bank statements, and unfamiliar activity on your social media accounts. If you notice suspicious activity, change your passwords and update your devices and web browser with the latest security fixes.

By following these precautions and staying vigilant, you can better protect your data during large-scale events and public spaces.