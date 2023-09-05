PUBG Mobile 2.8 Update: All You Need to Know

The highly anticipated PUBG Mobile 2.8 update has been announced by Tencent Games, and players around the world are eagerly awaiting its release. This update brings a host of exciting features, modes, and rewards that are sure to keep players engaged.

One of the main attractions of this update is the introduction of a new mode called “Zombie’s Edge.” This mode will provide a thrilling and intense gaming experience as players try to survive against hordes of zombies. In addition to the new mode, players can expect a range of rewards and incentives.

The rewards accompanying the update include 3,000 BP, 100 AG, and a Beat Pirate Helmet (3D). However, there are even more rewards to be earned. The new season, Cycle 5 Season 14, will bring exclusive rewards such as C5S14 Glasses, C5S14 Set, C5S14 Parachute, C5S14 Mask, C5S14 Cover, and C5S14-MG3.

Furthermore, an All-Talent Championship S15 event will go live in the game shortly after the update’s launch. This event will offer players the chance to earn rewards like the Grungehead Set (Legendary), Grungehead Cover (Legendary), Deific Hunting Cover (Epic), Deific Hunter Set (Epic), and Angry Sheep – P90 (Epic). Crate rewards will also include items like Death Envoy – Sawed–off (Epic).

For those competing in the All-Talent Championship S15, there will be special prizes for the first and second runner-ups. These prizes include the Shady Minion Cover (Legendary), Shady Minion Set (Legendary), and Gold Sheriff – VSS (Legendary), among others.

In terms of the release date, the PUBG Mobile 2.8 update will be available on the global server from September 7, 2023, at 2:00 (UTC). Players in Vietnam can expect the update a couple of days earlier, on September 5, 2023, at 11:00 (UTC).

With all these exciting new features and rewards, players are sure to be eagerly anticipating the release of the PUBG Mobile 2.8 update. Get ready to dive into the action and enjoy the thrilling gameplay that awaits!

