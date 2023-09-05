PUBG Mobile 2.8 Update: Download Size, Release Date, and How to Download

PUBG Mobile, the popular battle royale game, is set to release its highly-anticipated 2.8 update. According to Tencent’s website, the update will start rolling out on September 5, 2023, and will be available to everyone by September 7, 2023.

One of the most pressing questions from gamers is the download size of the PUBG Mobile 2.8 update. The update will be significant, so make sure you have enough storage space. The expected download sizes for iOS and Android are as follows:

– iOS Update Size: 1.93 GB

– Android Update Size: 846.64 MB (Regular APK Size) and 634 MB (Compact APK Size)

To download the update, players can visit the Google Play Store to update the game on Android devices or use the provided link for iOS devices. Those looking for the APK can find it on the PUBG Mobile website.

To download the update, follow these steps:

1. Open the website corresponding to your device’s operating system.

2. Click on the Install button to begin the download.

3. Follow the installation steps to start playing the game.

The PUBG Mobile 2.8 update will introduce exciting new features and collaborations with Dragon Ball Super-themed maps. This update has generated significant buzz among players, and they can stay updated with the latest news regarding the game on PUBG Mobile’s official channels.

Ensure you have enough storage space and download the update to enjoy the latest additions to PUBG Mobile. Get ready for an enhanced gaming experience with the 2.8 update.

