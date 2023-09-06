The Importance of Resting in Baldur’s Gate 3

Resting in Baldur’s Gate 3 is more than just a way to heal your party and replenish spell slots. It is an integral part of the game that offers valuable moments and character development. There are two types of rests in the game: Short Rests and Long Rests. Short Rests partially heal your team and do not replenish spell slots unless you are a Warlock class. Long Rests, on the other hand, are necessary to reset your party’s abilities and are essential before entering a big dungeon or encounter. They can only be taken by setting up camp and using food and drink items collected during your travels.

Setting up camp in Baldur’s Gate 3 is where much of the game’s personal drama unfolds. It is during these moments that you develop relationships with your party members and witness the growth of their interactions. By not resting at camp, you may miss out on important scenes and character development. Resting is a way to check-in with your party and can even trigger specific scenes with certain characters, such as the Guardian. Even if you do not have a lot of food on-hand for a Long Rest, it is still worth making the effort to rest at camp as much as possible to experience all that Baldur’s Gate 3 has to offer.

In my second playthrough of the game, I realized that by not setting up camp earlier, I missed out on a scene with one of my party members. This experience taught me the significance of resting and how it can impact the overall story. So, even if your party is not in dire need of healing, taking the time to rest at camp can unveil some of the best moments and narrative arcs in Baldur’s Gate 3.

