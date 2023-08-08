Understanding “Karmic Dice” in Baldur’s Gate 3

Playing Baldur’s Gate 3, I’ve observed that my luck on the dice would suddenly change after a series of very good or bad rolls. This led me to question whether it was mere randomness or something else. A friend suggested turning off a feature called “Karmic Dice” in the game’s menu, which provided clarity.

Karmic Dice is a setting in Baldur’s Gate 3 that acts as a form of bad luck protection. It manipulates dice rolls to prevent players and non-player characters (NPCs) from experiencing extended periods of either good or bad rolls. If you’ve been rolling poorly, Karmic Dice will slightly favor you, and vice versa if you’ve been on a lucky streak. It also applies to your enemies.

The purpose of Karmic Dice is to ensure a more balanced and random gameplay experience for everyone. However, it becomes apparent that there is an unseen influence guiding the dice at times. If you prefer a completely chaotic and unpredictable experience, you can disable Karmic Dice in the Options menu under Gameplay, User Options.

Opinions within the community are divided on whether Karmic Dice should be enabled or disabled by default. Some argue that true randomness is essential in Dungeons & Dragons (D&D), while others point out that Dungeon Masters sometimes manipulate rolls in tabletop games to avoid frustrating players. Whether a human or a video game handles this decision adds a different dynamic.

Discovering this feature has been enlightening, as it would have gone unnoticed otherwise. Having played with Karmic Dice on for around ten hours, I intend to play the next ten with it turned off to determine which experience feels more satisfying.

