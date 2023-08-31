Stay Away from Starfield Streams to Avoid Spoilers

If you are eagerly waiting for the launch of the highly anticipated game Starfield and want to avoid spoilers, it is advisable to stay away from streaming platforms like Twitch. Bethesda has granted select streamers early access to the game, allowing them to start streaming as soon as the review embargo lifts.

According to a report by VGC, the review embargo for Starfield will be lifted on Thursday, August 31, at 9 am PT / 12 pm ET / 5 pm BST. This means that numerous publications will publish their full reviews of the game at this time. It is important to note that the early access period for Starfield will not begin until later. Therefore, there is a possibility of in-game spoilers being streamed and discussed before the game is officially open for early access players.

One Twitch streamer, known as “DansGaming,” expressed excitement about being able to stream the game early and mentioned that they would be searching for all the secrets in the game. They also thanked Bethesda for providing them with this opportunity.

If you plan to participate in the early access period and want to avoid any spoilers, it is recommended to refrain from watching Starfield streams until you have had the chance to experience the game yourself. The official launch of Starfield will take place on September 6.

To ensure a spoiler-free experience, it is best to wait until you can play the game firsthand and explore its secrets without any pre-exposure. Stay vigilant and enjoy the game at your own pace!

Definitions:

– Spoilers: Details or information about a story or game that reveal key plot points or surprises, potentially ruining the experience for those who have not yet experienced it.

– Review Embargo: An agreement between a publisher and media outlets that specifies the date and time when reviews can be shared with the public.

– Early Access: A period before the official release of a game when selected players or streamers are given access to the game to showcase it to a wider audience.

Source: [VGC – No URL provided]

