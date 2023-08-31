The Hidden Superpowers of Starfield

Bethesda games are known for their explosive and captivating introductions, but Starfield takes a different approach. The opening hours of the game are surprisingly low-key, focusing on the mundane tasks of being a space miner. However, players are soon rewarded with incredible powers and a captivating narrative.

Compared to the grandeur of Skyrim and the apocalyptic setting of Fallout 4, starting Starfield as a humble space miner might seem underwhelming. It’s easy to get lost in the idea of exploring the vast galaxy, but the game encourages players to prioritize the main campaign, at least initially.

After completing the first two missions, players are given three missions to choose from. It is recommended to start with the mission “Into the Unknown.” This particular mission is where the game truly shines and allows players to experience the excitement and wonder of Starfield’s unique universe.

In “Into the Unknown,” players have the opportunity to investigate a gravitational anomaly in an uncharted exoplanet. They solve puzzles, obtain a jetpack for flying, and gain the ability to create low gravity zones that temporarily levitate enemies. This sets off a chain of quests as players seek out more temples, acquire additional powers, and evade a secret organization determined to stop them.

Starfield’s narrative transforms from a simple list of interstellar chores to a sweeping space opera. Suddenly, the main quest becomes more intriguing, and players are introduced to the exciting concept of space superpowers. However, it’s astonishing that this aspect of the game is so buried and can easily be missed.

Unlike Skyrim, where obtaining superpowers was a core aspect of the game, Starfield doesn’t make it apparent that such abilities are available. Without guidance or exploration, players may never realize the potential of levitating enemies or conjuring fireballs. The main quest may not initially hold much interest, further drawing attention away from these hidden abilities.

To fully enjoy Starfield and its unique features, players are advised to resist the temptation of getting lost in side quests and prioritize the main campaign. By doing so, they won’t miss out on one of the coolest aspects of the game. Trusting in the guidance of the main quest will reveal a world filled with extraordinary powers and thrilling adventures, capturing the essence of what Starfield has to offer.

