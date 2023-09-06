New Images and Leaks Emerge for Mortal Kombat 1

If you’re eagerly anticipating the release of Mortal Kombat 1 on September 14, you might want to be cautious when browsing the internet. Recent reports suggest that physical copies of the game have made their way into the hands of some players, leading to the leak of images and videos showcasing the launch roster and unannounced characters.

According to MP1st, one player managed to obtain the Nintendo Switch version of NetherRealm’s upcoming fighting game and shared images online. These images revealed the playable characters in the launch roster as well as the available Kameo (support) characters. However, IGN will not be sharing these leaked images or disclosing the identities of the unannounced characters.

It appears that more leaks are on the horizon, as the individual responsible even uploaded a video of the game running on the Nintendo Switch to Reddit. This raises concerns for those who wish to experience Mortal Kombat 1 without any spoilers or early reveals.

Mortal Kombat 1 is set to be released on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, and the Nintendo Switch. It is worth noting that leaks like these can potentially impact the overall gaming experience for some players. Remaining cautious and avoiding potentially spoiler-filled content could be the best course of action for those looking to enjoy the game without any prior knowledge.

As always, it’s essential to exercise care when navigating the internet prior to a highly anticipated game release. Stay tuned for more official information and announcements from the developers themselves, as they continue to build excitement and anticipation for Mortal Kombat 1.

Source: MP1st, IGN