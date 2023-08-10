Long Rests and Quest Progression in Baldur’s Gate 3

There has been recent discussion within the Baldur’s Gate 3 community regarding the connection between long rests, missable events, and quest progression. Some players have reported experiencing situations where quests have progressed without their input, characters have moved on from designated meeting locations, and individuals have perished because they weren’t aided quickly enough.

One theory that has gained traction suggests that taking too many long rests can advance the game clock and trigger certain events. For example, a player shared their experience of a druidic ritual that they wanted to prevent. However, upon returning after performing other tasks, they discovered that the ritual had already concluded, leaving them with no opportunity to intervene. This led to the suggestion that excessive long rests may have been a contributing factor.

To examine this further, Larian Studios was consulted. According to the studio, it’s not the frequency of long rests, but the timing that may impact events. For instance, if a player decides to take a long rest immediately after encountering a burning inn, there may be consequences. However, this response from Larian does not fully answer the question of quests progressing without player input.

The explanation for these occurrences seems to vary, but in most cases, players have completed other quests that have influenced events elsewhere in the game world. For example, players typically meet Lae’zel near the Nautilid wreck, but if they miss her, she will move on. It’s likely that by completing other quests, players inadvertently triggered her progression.

Furthermore, advancing from Act 1 to Act 2 automatically completes most Act 1 events, making it impossible to revisit dropped threads. Players who rushed through Act 1 and later realized they missed content in Emerald Grove may find this to be the reason.

In summary, if faced with an urgent situation, such as an imminent murder or a burning inn, it is advisable to address the problem first rather than resting. However, in less time-sensitive circumstances, such as dealing with goblin infestations, players can take long rests without significant consequences.

For more information on the mechanics of Baldur’s Gate 3 and other helpful guides, be sure to check out IGN’s comprehensive content.