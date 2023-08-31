Apple’s Pro Stand for Pro Display XDR Out of Stock

The Pro Stand for Apple’s Pro Display XDR is currently unavailable for purchase from Apple. This stand, which costs $999, is sold separately for the monitor. It appears that Apple has been sold out of Pro Stands since sometime last week.

Customers looking to purchase the Pro Display XDR will also experience delays, with delivery estimates showing between September 22 and September 29. On the other hand, all versions of the cheaper Apple Studio Display are available as usual.

The unavailability of the Pro Stand and the delayed delivery of the Pro Display XDR have led to speculations about potential changes or updates to Apple’s high-end monitor. However, it is unclear if the out-of-stock status is indicative of upcoming revisions or simply a temporary situation due to low product volume.

There have been rumors of an OLED version and larger 42-inch version of the Pro Display XDR. Additionally, the absence of Apple ProMotion, which provides variable refresh rate, has been noted as a missing feature in MacBook Pro displays.

Apple is set to host its next product event on September 12, where the focus will be on unveiling the iPhone 15 and Apple Watch Series 9. It is likely that any updates or announcements related to the Mac space will be reserved for a later date.

