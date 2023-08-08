PS5 Systems Experience USB Port Melting During Gameplay Sessions

PS5 systems have been reported to have issues with melting USB ports during extended gameplay sessions, as stated in a report from Kotaku. The problem came to light during the Evolution tournament in Las Vegas, which is known as the largest fighting games event in the world. Participants from various countries gathered at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center to compete in games like Street Fighter 6, Guilty Gear Strive, and Tekken 7.

Due to the PS5 having only one USB-A port in the front, many players connected their fighting game controllers to one of the available ports at the back. Given that these systems were running continuously for hours while multiple competitors used them, it is likely that the PS5s overheated throughout the day. Since the PS5 releases heat from the back, the temperature might have been high enough to melt the plastic inside the USB ports. Some competitors even reported cables fusing with the PS5 ports, causing the entire port to detach when removed forcefully.

It should be noted that certain competitors were using unlicensed converters to connect their old PS4 fight sticks to the PS5 due to the lack of cross-system compatibility. This could have potentially contributed to the issues. Furthermore, it remains uncertain whether the affected USB ports were faulty or if the problem is more widespread.

Sony and Evo, the company that manages the tournament and is co-owned by streamer Imane “Pokimane” Anys, have not yet responded to requests for comment. Sony’s ownership of Evo, along with their active involvement, positions the PS5 as the default system for the Street Fighter 6 competition. While older titles were played on PS4s, owning Evo allows Sony to solidify its presence within the fighting games community. As a result, competitive players are likely to gravitate toward purchasing PS5 copies of popular fighting games.

Sony’s dominance in the gaming industry has been evident as the PS5 has reached nearly 40 million units sold since its launch in 2020. In comparison, Microsoft’s Xbox Series X and S sales figures have not been as transparent. However, during a developers’ conference in Brazil, Microsoft mentioned that 21 million units have been shipped or sold. Sony’s strong position was also emphasized during Microsoft’s trial with the Federal Trade Commission, where the company argued against Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

To prevent potential USB port melting on the PS5, users are advised to utilize the front USB-A or USB-C port instead of the rear one, which is located near the heat exhaust. If using the rear USB-A port becomes necessary, it is recommended to give the console sufficient time to cool down before plugging anything in. Additionally, it is advisable to avoid using unlicensed converters until official statements are released by Sony or the third-party hardware manufacturers.

