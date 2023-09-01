Sony’s PS Portal Remote Play Device to Launch on November 15th

Sony has announced that its new portable Remote Play device for the PS5, known as the PS Portal, will be officially available on November 15th. Pre-orders are already open through Sony’s direct-to-consumer storefront, PS Direct, in select countries, and will open at other retailers on September 29th.

The PS Portal is designed to stream gameplay directly from the PS5 to the device over home Wi-Fi. This allows players to continue their gaming sessions off-screen, whether they want to play in a different room or simply when the TV is occupied by someone else. The device features an 8-inch LCD screen, providing a portable gaming experience.

Priced at $199.99 in the United States and £199.99 in the UK, the PS Portal offers all the functionality of the DualSense controller, including adaptive triggers and haptic feedback. Sony promises that the device will have the same battery life as the PS5 controller, though this claim will need to be tested by users.

With the PS Portal, gamers can enjoy the convenience of playing their PS5 games while on the move or in a different room. The device offers a seamless gaming experience with its LCD screen and full compatibility with the DualSense controller’s features.

This launch is part of Sony’s effort to expand the accessibility and flexibility of gaming, allowing players to enjoy their favorite titles whenever and wherever they want. The PS Portal is a promising addition to the PS5 ecosystem, providing an innovative solution for portable gaming.

