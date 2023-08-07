PS5s Overheating and Melting USB Connectors at Evo 2023

Over the weekend, Evo 2023, the largest fighting game event of the year, took place in Las Vegas, NV, attracting thousands of fighting game fans. While the event showcased the passion and tenacity of grassroots communities in the world of esports, some competitors encountered a problem with their PlayStation 5 (PS5) consoles. The PS5s running the games were getting extremely hot, causing the USB connectors to melt.

The event involved numerous matches for games like Street Fighter and Mortal Kombat, with participants moving between stations with their controllers or fight sticks. The relentless use of hardware in large halls resulted in some players experiencing PS5s that overheated and damaged their USB adapters.

Several players took to social media to share their experiences. Twitter user SabreAZ expressed their frustration, stating, “EVO is proving that PS5 is NOT the answer,” and mentioning melted USB ports. Another user, Kyoku236HS, posted a photo of the plastic insert from their PS5’s USB port, which had become stuck in their fight stick due to overheating.

Although this issue may not have affected the entire event extensively, it was not an isolated occurrence. Eduardo Cuervo shared a photo of their melted controller and USB cord, and SyrupyCereal recounted a similar incident on Reddit where their opponent accidentally pulled out their USB receiver during a match, breaking their cable.

It remains unclear whether the problem was caused by defective PS5s running too hot or the consoles being pushed beyond their usual limits under unusual circumstances. The consoles only have one USB port on the front, with the other two on the back near the heat exhaust. Some players reported that the connectors themselves were hot to the touch when removed after a match.

Ironically, Evo is operated by Sony, the company behind the PS5. Sony acquired the esports organizer in 2021, raising concerns among some players that the event would prioritize Sony’s technology and partnerships over the best interests of the tournaments as a whole. The PS5 has limitations compared to gaming PCs when it comes to compatibility with certain peripherals, requiring adapters or workarounds for some fight sticks.

Sony and Evo have not yet responded to requests for comment regarding this issue.