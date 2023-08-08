Sony Begins Beta Testing Cloud Streaming for PS5 Games

Sony has initiated a beta test for cloud streaming PlayStation 5 (PS5) games for select users on the PlayStation Network (PSN). This feature allows players to stream games from the cloud directly to their PS5 consoles. When fully launched, the service will be included as part of PlayStation Plus Premium.

The beta test includes a variety of supported titles, such as PS5 games from the PlayStation Plus Game Catalogue and Game Trials, as well as digital PS5 titles owned by players. Users who have been selected for the beta have reported the availability of four different resolution options: 720p, 1080p, 1440p, and 4K. Notably, Xbox Cloud Streaming, as a direct console comparison, currently does not offer a 4K option.

Sony stated that cloud game streaming for supported PS5 titles will be available directly on the PS5 console once the feature is officially launched. This means that as a Premium member, players can easily jump into their favorite games without the need to download them first onto the console. Sony also expressed its intention to expand the availability of cloud streaming for PS5 titles, in addition to existing support for PS3, PS4, and classic titles, which are already accessible for Premium members.

Earlier this year, Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan announced that PlayStation had ambitious plans in the cloud gaming space. He emphasized that the company recognizes the growing importance of mobile gaming habits and believes that cloud technology will play a pivotal role in meeting the evolving needs of gamers.

In a recent statement, Sony CEO Kenichiro Yoshida acknowledged the technical challenges associated with cloud-based gaming but expressed the company’s determination to take on these challenges. Sony aims to enhance its cloud gaming initiatives in the coming months, as it sees the cloud as a fundamental element in the future of gaming.

(Source: [Sony](https://www.videogameschronicle.com/companies/sony/) via [VGC](https://www.videogameschronicle.com/platforms/playstation/ps5/))