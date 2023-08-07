CityLife

Evo 2023 Attendees Report Problems with Damaged PS5 USB Ports

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 7, 2023
Attendees at the Evo 2023 fighting game tournament experienced issues with damaged PlayStation 5 USB ports over the weekend. Several participants took to social media to share their accounts of USB accessories that became extremely hot and “melted” when connected to the PS5 consoles at the event.

One participant, Eduardo Cuervo, a former AR engineer at Google and current AR engineer at Meta (formerly Facebook) and Microsoft, shared a photo of a controller’s USB plug with melted pieces of the PS5’s blue port. Cuervo expressed his disappointment and urged the organizers to address the lack of heat dissipation in the PS5 consoles, particularly when used in tournaments.

Multiple users reported similar incidents, with one Reddit user stating that their USB receiver broke off when their opponent unplugged their cord after a match. Other attendees speculated that the overheating may have been caused by unsupported USB converters or incompatible controllers that were plugged into the console ports.

While it remains unclear what exactly caused the apparent overheating, it is worth noting that this is not the first esports tournament to use PS5 systems, and such widespread complaints about melting USB ports have not been reported before. The unique conditions of tournaments like Evo, with multiple consoles and frequent plugging and unplugging of USB accessories, may have contributed to the issue.

Participants also noted that the event organizers took precautions during the championship rounds by regularly swapping out PS5 units, possibly to minimize any potential concerns. However, the specific reasons behind the damaged USB ports are yet to be determined.

Engadget reached out to PlayStation and Evo 2023 (acquired by Sony in 2021) for comments but has not received a response at the time of publication.

