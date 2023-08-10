PlayStation 5 Sales Continue to Soar in UK Following Price Cut

PlayStation 5 (PS5) sales in the UK are seeing significant growth following a recent price reduction. The console’s price was slashed to £399 two weeks ago, resulting in an immediate surge in sales. In the first week alone, console sales jumped by 75%, and the sales momentum has continued into the second week, with a 59% increase in PS5 unit sales and a 51% increase in revenue. Last week marked the highest sales week of the year for PS5 in the UK.

According to data from GfK, the standard PS5 SKU experienced a staggering 511% surge compared to the week before the promotions began. The standard version accounted for 92% of all PS5 consoles sold in the previous week. Year-to-date, PS5 unit sales have risen by 73% over the course of 31 weeks and now make up 47% of all home consoles sold this year, a substantial increase from the 31% market share at the same time last year.

Despite the positive sales growth, PlayStation expressed that performance in the UK fell short of expectations. Sony COO Hiroki Totoki mentioned during a financial call that the recent promotional activity shows promise in bolstering sales and achieving the hardware sales target. He highlighted the upcoming release of first-party title Marvel Spider-Man 2 and major third-party titles, which are expected to further energize the gaming industry and the PS platform.

Retailers have been offering bundle deals with software, such as Saints Row, Forspoken, and LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, to incentivize purchases of the PS5. In fact, the latter topped the UK physical chart last week. On average, the PS5 hardware has seen an 11% drop in its selling price since the promotions began. The most popular PS5 bundle last week, which included the PS5 Standard edition and a game, had an average price of £401, making it £84 cheaper than the most popular Xbox console bundle, which featured the Xbox Series X and Forza Horizon 5.