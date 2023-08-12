Is a Slim PS5 on the Horizon?

Sony’s history of releasing “slim” versions of its gaming consoles has led to speculation that a smaller, more compact PS5 may be in the works. Recent statements from Microsoft during FTC hearings have further fueled these rumors.

A video shared by Better Way Electronics (BwE), an Australian PlayStation repairs company, has added to the anticipation. The video showcases a slightly shorter PS5, although it may not necessarily be significantly thinner. BwE expressed disappointment if this version turns out to be the finalized design.

The video also reveals an interesting detail about the console: the molded area around the optical drive appears to be detachable. This, along with the absence of a Disc/Digital designation on the SKU, supports the rumor that Sony might be eliminating the divide between the two versions of the PS5.

If this detachable area is indeed an optional accessory, it presents a more ergonomic solution than having additional components hanging off the back of the console. However, it may leave current PS5 Digital owners without the option to upgrade using this hypothetical accessory.

Another notable change in the shell design is the inclusion of two USB-C ports instead of the current USB-A and USB-C combination on the front of the console.

While the potential slim version of the PS5 may be underwhelming for those hoping for a more dramatic reduction in size, it is worth noting that Sony has a history of revisiting console designs. The PS3 went through two iterations, with the Slim version released in 2009 and the Super Slim version in 2012.

Sony managed to significantly reduce the volume and weight of the PS3 over time, providing hope that they may achieve a similar feat with the PS5 in the future.

Although the rumored slim version of the PS5 may not fully meet expectations, there is still optimism that Sony will continue to work on miniaturizing the console as the generation progresses.