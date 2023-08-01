PlayStation 5 Sales Increase 75% in the UK Following Price Cut

Sales of the PlayStation 5 (PS5) have risen by 75% in the UK after a price reduction. According to Gfk data, the revenue for PS5 increased by 63% week-on-week, making it the third strongest week of the year for the console.

The standard PS5 also saw a 205% increase in units sold. Retailers paired the price cut with unofficial bundles that included popular titles like LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Forspoken, and Saints Row.

Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) stated that the worldwide sales of PS5 have reached 40 million units. However, the PS4 remains the fastest-selling Sony console to reach this milestone, accomplishing the feat two months earlier. This is despite the fact that the PS4 did not face the same supply issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic that affected the PS5.

SIE CEO, Jim Ryan, acknowledged the challenges brought about by the pandemic and expressed gratitude to the community for their patience. He stated that PS5 supply is now well-stocked and the pent-up demand is finally being met.

Sony has also announced its plans to sell a record number of PlayStation consoles during the current fiscal year.

