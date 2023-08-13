How to Run the PS5 Kernel Exploit on an ESP8266

The PS5 Kernel exploit files (v1.03) can be difficult to find, especially when compiled for the ESP8266. However, if you’re looking for a compiled version, here’s one that has been confirmed to work on PS5 3.00.

The ESP8266 is a small electronic module with basic WiFi functionality. While it may not seem useful on its own, it becomes valuable when used for PS5 (and PS4) hacks. By loading the PS5 exploit onto the ESP8266, it can act as a fake WiFi router for your PS5, enabling you to run the Webkit hack and the kernel exploit. Additionally, the ESP8266 is isolated from the internet, eliminating the risk of unintended firmware updates. The power needs of the ESP8266 are completely fulfilled by the PS5’s USB port. Furthermore, you can find the ESP8266 module at various retailers at an affordable price.

To run the PS5 Kernel exploit on an ESP8266, you will need:

1. An ESP8266 module

2. Installed drivers for the module

3. The NodeMCU Flasher software

4. The ESP8266 binary for the exploit

Here’s the installation process:

1. Connect your ESP8266 to your PC and ensure that it is recognized in your Device Manager.

2. Launch the NodeMCU Flasher software and select the binary file for flashing. Make sure to select “yes” for erase flash to delete any existing data on the chip.

3. Unplug and re-plug your ESP8266 to restart it.

4. Look for the PS5_WEB_AP WiFi router on your PS5 and connect to it using the password “password”.

5. Access the exploit page by navigating to Settings -> User’s Guide -> Safety and Health Information -> User’s guide on your PS5.

If you prefer a video guide, Modded Warfare has a helpful tutorial. However, please note that the links provided by Modded Warfare may be outdated.

Note: The server runs at IP 10.1.1.1, and your PS5 will likely get the IP 10.1.1.100. You can also connect your PC to the WiFi SSID in order to connect to the PS5 via FTP and other methods.

Please note that this information is compiled from various sources.