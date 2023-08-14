Running PS5 Kernel Exploit on ESP8266

The latest version of the PS5 Kernel exploit files, v1.03, can be compiled for the ESP8266. The ESP8266 is a small electronic module that comes with basic Wi-Fi functionality. While it is commonly used by DIY developers for electronic projects, it can also be utilized for PS5 hacks.

In the case of PS5 (and PS4) hacks, the ESP8266 can act as a fake Wi-Fi router for your PS5. By loading it with the PS5 exploit, you can run the Webkit hack and the kernel exploit. This method keeps your PS5 isolated from the internet, eliminating the risk of mistakenly updating the firmware. Additionally, the power needs of the ESP8266 are completely fulfilled by the PS5’s USB port.

To run the PS5 Kernel Exploit on the ESP8266, you will need to follow these steps:

1. Get an ESP8266 if you don’t already have one.

2. Download and install the necessary drivers for the ESP8266.

3. Download the NodeMCU Flasher tool.

4. Download the ESP8266 binary for the PS5 exploit.

Once you have completed the above requirements, you can proceed with the installation process:

1. Connect your ESP8266 to your PC. It should be recognized in your Device Manager if everything is working correctly.

2. Run the NodeMCU Flasher tool and select the binary file to flash. Make sure to select “yes” for erasing the flash, as this will remove any existing data on the chip.

3. Unplug and re-plug your ESP8266 to restart it.

4. You should now see a Wi-Fi router named “PS5_WEB_AP” from your PS5. Connect to this router using the password “password.”

5. From there, navigate to Settings > User’s Guide > Safety and Health Information > User’s guide on your PS5 to launch the exploit page.

If you prefer visual instructions, Modded Warfare has a video guide on how to perform these steps. Please note that the links provided in the video may be outdated.

It’s important to note that the server runs at IP address 10.1.1.1, and your PS5 will likely have the IP address 10.1.1.100. You can also connect your PC to the Wi-Fi SSID to access the PS5 via FTP and other methods.

Please keep in mind that the compiled binaries for ESP32 and ESP8266 by Echo stretch also exist and include the latest FPKG support, which is not available in SpecterDev’s repository yet.