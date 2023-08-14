Gaming Market in the UK Sees Rise in Sales for Sony’s Console

Details on the gaming market in the UK for the month of July reveal a significant boost in sales due to software and hardware discounts. Sony’s PlayStation 5 (PS5) recently received its first major price cut, which has contributed to a positive position for the console compared to its competition. In July, Sony’s console saw a slight increase in sales compared to June, whereas Xbox Series X|S and the Nintendo Switch experienced a decline. Additionally, PS5 sales have risen by 68 percent compared to the same period last year.

In addition to the success of its hardware, Sony has also observed strong sales of games on the PS Store. The ongoing summer sale has reignited interest in several games, leading to their return as bestsellers. According to the all formats chart that combines digital and physical sales, FIFA 23 takes the top spot for July, followed by Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption 2 in second and third place, respectively. Overall, software sales have increased by approximately a third year-on-year.

While specific numbers for the hardware chart are currently unavailable, here is the July software top 10, which includes both digital and physical sales:

1. FIFA 23

2. Grand Theft Auto V

3. Red Dead Redemption 2

4. Call of Duty: Black Ops 2

5. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2009)

6. Hogwarts Legacy

7. F1 23

8. Minecraft

9. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2022)

10. Diablo 4

These sales figures indicate a strong performance for Sony’s console and highlight the success of the recent price cut for the PS5.